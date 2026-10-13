Sacked JNU professor booked for sexual harassment

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer.

The FIR, registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday, invokes Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. Section 75 deals with sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact and advances, while Section 79 pertains to words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

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The police action comes days after JNU reportedly dismissed Akoijam from service following an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. Akoijam, the Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, has denied the allegations and questioned the university’s handling of the matter.

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In its October 9 dismissal order, the university said the inquiry was conducted “pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment” and that the internal committee had recommended “major punishment” under the applicable service rules.

Akoijam has described the university’s action and subsequent media coverage as a “political witch hunt” and alleged procedural irregularities in the inquiry.

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“This kind of trial by the media has to stop. Also, the kind of charges they are talking about in the media are not there in the probe findings,” he reportedly said.