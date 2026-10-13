DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Sacked JNU professor booked for sexual harassment

Sacked JNU professor booked for sexual harassment

Cong MP Akoijam was dismissed after probe

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police action comes days after JNU reportedly dismissed Akoijam from service following an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer.

The FIR, registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday, invokes Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. Section 75 deals with sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact and advances, while Section 79 pertains to words, gestures or acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

Advertisement

The police action comes days after JNU reportedly dismissed Akoijam from service following an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. Akoijam, the Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, has denied the allegations and questioned the university’s handling of the matter.

Advertisement

In its October 9 dismissal order, the university said the inquiry was conducted “pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment” and that the internal committee had recommended “major punishment” under the applicable service rules.

Akoijam has described the university’s action and subsequent media coverage as a “political witch hunt” and alleged procedural irregularities in the inquiry.

Advertisement

“This kind of trial by the media has to stop. Also, the kind of charges they are talking about in the media are not there in the probe findings,” he reportedly said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts