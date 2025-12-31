DT
PT
Home / India / Sadanand Date appointed as new DGP of Maharashtra

Sadanand Date appointed as new DGP of Maharashtra

Incumbent DGP Rashmi Shukla to retire on January 3 next year

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:41 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
New DGP of Maharashtra, Sadanand Date. Image via X/@NIA_India
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Sadanand Date as the new state Director General of Police (DGP).

Incumbent DGP Rashmi Shukla will retire on January 3 next year and Date is the senior most IPS officer in the state after her retirement.

An IPS officer of 1990 batch, Date earlier served as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and was recently repatriated to the Maharashtra cadre.

The home department of the Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order, appointing Date as the new head of the state police force.

The appointment of Date, hailed as a 26/11 hero, will be for two years.

Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for gallantry for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Date, 59, who was Maharashtra ATS chief, also served as DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation, IG (Ops) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar city near Mumbai. He has done doctorate in economic offences from Pune university.

