'Saddened by tragic air crash': PM condoles death of Ajit Pawar; speaks to Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday and expressed condolences at the death of his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in an air crash in Baramati.

"The prime minister spoke to Sharad Pawar on the sad demise of Ajit Pawar and expressed his condolences," officials said.

Ajit Pawar, 66, was among the five killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Modi remembered Ajit Pawar as a leader of the people with a strong grassroots-level connect and termed his death untimely and very shocking.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.

"His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said he was saddened by the tragic air crash in Maharashtra's Baramati.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," he added.