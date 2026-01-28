DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 'Saddened by tragic air crash': PM condoles death of Ajit Pawar; speaks to Sharad Pawar

'Saddened by tragic air crash': PM condoles death of Ajit Pawar; speaks to Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar, 66, was among the five killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:28 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ajit Pawar. File photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday and expressed condolences at the death of his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in an air crash in Baramati.

Advertisement

"The prime minister spoke to Sharad Pawar on the sad demise of Ajit Pawar and expressed his condolences," officials said.

Advertisement

Ajit Pawar, 66, was among the five killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Earlier, Modi remembered Ajit Pawar as a leader of the people with a strong grassroots-level connect and termed his death untimely and very shocking.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

"His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said he was saddened by the tragic air crash in Maharashtra's Baramati.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts