Safety audit of all tunnels soon: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Moments after 41 workers were wheeled out of the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, the government said the accident had taught it a lot and safety audit of all tunnels would commence soon.

“This event has taught us a lot. We will soon conduct a safety audit of all tunnels. The Himalayan strata and geology are fragile and we will have to make the best use of technology in this region,” Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said. He said it was very tough to work in the Himalayas and new solutions would have to be found.