No airline, however large, will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers: Naidu on IndiGo crisis

No airline, however large, will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers: Naidu on IndiGo crisis

In Lok Sabha, the Civil Aviation Minister says 'strict and appropriate action will be taken' against IndiGo for flight disruptions that have affected passengers across the country

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu during the Winter session of the Parliament. PTI file
No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause hardship to passengers through planning failures and non-compliance with regulations, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday on the mass disruptions in IndiGo flight schedules.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Naidu said “strict and appropriate action will be taken” against IndiGo for the flight disruptions that have affected passengers across the country.

The minister said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued notices to IndiGo and that the airline is being held fully accountable for the chaos caused by its internal crew-rostering failures.

Naidu said IndiGo flight schedules are stabilising and all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country.

“IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly and more than Rs 750 crore has already reached passengers,” the minister said.

He said airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress.

“Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the ministry. Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation,” Naidu said.

“Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Naidu said the government is determined to build a robust and competitive aviation ecosystem. “Through our policies, we are encouraging more new airlines to start and operate in India,” he said.

“Safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable,” he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the minister's statement, opposition parties staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

