Saffron-clad Pappu Yadav leads symbolic protest at Parliament premises over Ram temple theft case

Carrying a donation box and wearing a saffron robe, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was a sight worth watching as he led a symbolic protest in the Parliament complex on Friday.

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He was enacting the alleged “theft” of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also joined the protest as the Opposition intensified its demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The protest also targeted the police action against student demonstrators during their July 20 march to Parliament.

The INDIA bloc MPs demanded Shah’s resignation and questioned his absence from Parliament proceedings.

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The lawmakers staged the demonstration outside Makar Dwar, raising slogans including “Amit Shah istifa do”, “Amit Shah sadan mein aao” and “chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh”.

As part of the protest, donation boxes were placed near the steps of Makar Dwar, with Pappu Yadav sitting alongside them.

Many Opposition MPs, including Rahul, placed money inside the boxes, while Yadav put some of it into his pockets to represent the Opposition’s allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Mahua Maji were among those who participated in the protest. They stood behind a banner that read: “Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?”

The Opposition has been demanding the Home Minister's resignation over the alleged crackdown on students during the Jantar Mantar protest, an issue that has repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both Houses.