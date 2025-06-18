DT
PT
Home / India / Sahitya Akademi announces Bal Sahitya, Yuva Puraskar for 2025     

The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi, at its meeting held under the chairmanship of its president Madhav Kaushik today, approved the selection of 23 writers
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:23 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
The National Academy of Letters also announced the names of 24 authors for its Bal Sahitya Puraskar. Representational photo: iStock
Sahitya Akademi on Wednesday announced the names of 23 writers, including English writer Advait Kottary and Hindi author Parvati Tirkey, who will receive the prestigious Yuva Puraskar across as many languages.

"The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi at its meeting held today, under the Chairmanship of its president, Madhav Kaushik, approved the selection of 23 writers who were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the jury, comprising three members each in the concerned language, in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose," the academy said in a statement announcing the Yuva Puraskar.

There is no Yuva Puraskar in Dogri this year, it added.

While Kottary has been named winner for his novel "Siddhartha: The Boy Who Became the Buddha", Tirkey has been named for her book of poetry, "Phir Ugna".

The National Academy of Letters also announced the names of 24 authors for its Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Nitin Kushalappa MP has been named the winner of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his book of stories in English - "Dakshin South Indian Myths and Fables Retold", and Sushil Shukla has won the award for "Ek Batey Bara" in Hindi.

The winners will receive a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and an award of Rs 50,000 at a special function on a later date.

Other winners of the Yuva Puraskar include Suprakash Bhuyan (Assamese), Sudeshna Moitra (Bengali), Amar Khungur Boro (Bodo), Mayur Khavdu (Gujarati), R Dileepkumar (Kannada), Saiqa Sehar (Kashmiri), Glynis Dias (Konkani), Neha Jha Mani (Maithili), Akhil P Dharmajan (Malayalam), AK Jiten (Manipuri), Pradeep Kokar (Marathi), Subash Thakuri (Nepali), Subrat Kumar Senapati (Odia), Mandeep Aulakh (Punjabi), Poonam Chand Godara (Rajasthani), Dheeraj Kumar Pandey (Sanskrit), Fagu Baskey (Santali), Manthan Bachani (Sindhi), Latshmihar (Tamil), Prasad Suri (Telugu), and Neha Rubab (Urdu).

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar will be given to Surendra Mohan Das (Assamese), Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay (Bengali), Binay Kumar Brahma (Bodo), PL Parihar “Shauq” (Dogri), Kirtida Brahmbhatt (Gujarati), K Shivalingappa Handihal (Kannada), Izhar Mubashir (Kashmiri), Nayana Adarkar (Konkani), Munni Kamat (Maithili), Sreejith Moothedath (Malayalam), Shanto M (Manipuri), Suresh Sawant (Marathi), Sangmu Lepcha (Nepali), Rajakishore Parhi (Odia), Pali Khadim (Amrit Pal Singh) (Punjabi), Bhogilal Patidar (Rajasthani), Preeti Pujara (Sanskrit), Haralal Murmu (Santali), Heena Agnani ‘Heer' (Sindhi), Vishnupuram Sarvanan (Tamil), Gangisetti Sivakumar (Telugu), and Ghazanfar Iqbal (Urdu).

