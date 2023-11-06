 Sale of 29th tranche of electoral bonds begins : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sale of 29th tranche of electoral bonds begins

Sale of 29th tranche of electoral bonds begins

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds

Sale of 29th tranche of electoral bonds begins

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 6

The sale of the 29th tranche of electoral bonds started on Monday amidst Assembly elections in five states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

This round of electoral bonds comes in a short interval of about a month after the 28th phase, which opened for sale on October 4.

The government approved issuance of the latest round of electoral bonds, days after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties.

On October 31, a five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra commenced hearing arguments on the four petitions, including those filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

After the detailed hearing on the matter, the apex court reserved the judgement on November 2. Two days after this, the government issued notification for issuance of latest round electoral bonds.

It is to be noted that Mizoram and the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls are to be held on November 7. The polling in all these five states would end on November 30, and counting of votes would be done on December 3.

The Electoral Bonds scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

“Government of India has authorised State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXIX Phase of sale, to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorised Branches w.e.f. November 6-20, 2023,” the finance ministry had said in a statement.

Electoral bonds are encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank. SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

The authorised SBI branches include those in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

The finance ministry further said electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.

“The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day,” it added.

#Chhattisgarh #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

2
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

3
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

4
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

5
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

6
Amritsar

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

7
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

8
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

9
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

10
Trending

A hearty wish: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli to score his 50th ton in next few days

Don't Miss

View All
Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Top News

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

No physical classes in City schools, barring classes 10 and ...

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

The incident occurred around 4 pm in in Kanker district

5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

The National Centre for Seismology says epicentre for the qu...

Governors must act even before matter comes before court: SC on Punjab govt's plea against governor's delay in giving nod to bills

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

'There is a little bit of soul searching to be done by both ...

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Under this people of Punjab will be facilitated to travel to...


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, Pawan Kumar Bansal urges Chandigarh Administration

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Pollution crisis: No physical classes in Delhi schools, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10

SC sets up selection panel for appointment of members to Delhi power regulator

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day