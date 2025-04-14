DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Salman Khan again gets threat; sender threatens to enter his house, blow up his car

Salman Khan again gets threat; sender threatens to enter his house, blow up his car

The message is received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:45 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Salman Khan. File photo
Advertisement

The Mumbai traffic police have got a message threatening actor Salman Khan and registered a case, officials said on Monday.

In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said.

An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors. The Worli police here registered a case against the unidentified person under Section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Advertisement

A probe is on, the official added.

The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past.

Advertisement

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April last year.

Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper