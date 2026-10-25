‘Salt on wounds’: BJP slams Rahul over SIR rally on 1984 anti-Sikh riots anniv

The proposed November 1 anti-SIR rally of the INDIA bloc at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan has triggered a political controversy, with the BJP accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of choosing a date that holds deep emotional significance for the Sikh community.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a press conference, questioned Gandhi’s insistence on holding the rally on November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The violence followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

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“Why is Rahul Gandhi so adamant about holding his rally in Delhi on November 1? Our party is raising this issue very seriously. November 1 holds deep emotional significance for the Sikh community, which remembers the 1984 massacre with profound sorrow,” Prasad said.

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He asked, “So why does Rahul Gandhi want to create a ruckus at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 and rub salt into their wounds?”

Prasad also claimed that several INDIA bloc members were unhappy with the decision to hold the rally on that date. He said a virtual meeting scheduled for October 22 to discuss the issue had been postponed because several alliance partners did not participate.

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“We came to know that several members of his alliance were also not happy with this decision. We also came to know that a virtual meeting was called on October 22 to discuss this issue. But the meeting was postponed because several alliance partners did not participate,” he said.

Prasad further claimed that some allies had suggested postponing the rally to a later date.

“This exposes the real face of Rahul Gandhi. When he gets adamant about something, he listens to no one. If he is determined to have his way, he will not step back, even if it means brutally mocking the sentiments of the Sikh community,” Prasad said.

The proposed rally aims to mount pressure on the government over the Opposition’s allegations of vote theft and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.