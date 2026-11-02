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Home / India / Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan moves SC against ED arrest in fresh money laundering case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan moves SC against ED arrest in fresh money laundering case

Supreme Court says plea may be listed this week, refuses urgent hearing; SP leader sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:04 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan arrives at the special PMLA court in connection with a money laundering case, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, November 1, 2026. PTI
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Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest in a fresh money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions of Khan's lawyer Nizam Pasha and said that the plea may be listed during the week.

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The Bench, however, refused urgent listing of the plea.

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On Sunday, a special Ghaziabad court sent Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

The SP veteran was produced before the special Ghaziabad court in connection with the money laundering case related to the Jauhar Trust, Khan's lawyer had said.

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Earlier, Khan was brought to the court under heavy security as scores of his supporters stood outside the premises to catch a glimpse of their leader, who has been battling a series of legal cases filed against him over the past few years.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31 in the money laundering case shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN card case.

The agency had conducted raids in the case in August and also questioned Khan.

Khan has also been facing various criminal cases.

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