Sandeep Pathak only defector in Nitin Nabin’s new BJP team

In the newly unveiled team of BJP’s youngest-ever president Nitin Nabin, Sandeep Pathak is the sole defector to find a place.

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Pathak, a former long-time aide of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, was among the seven AAP MPs who recently merged with BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

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He is expected to be key to BJP’s Punjab strategy, having steered AAP to victory as a principal strategist in the 2022 Assembly election.

Pathak is said to have close ties with all AAP MLAs. Sources say he will be a prominent backroom player for BJP in the Punjab Assembly election in 2027.With his experience in AAP, Pathak is believed to have a strong grasp of the Punjab political landscape and has mapped out the entire state.

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It remains to be seen whether Raghav Chadha, another former AAP MP now in BJP, finds a place in the Union Cabinet reshuffle expected to follow the organisational revamp.