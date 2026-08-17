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Home / India / Sandeep Pathak only defector in Nitin Nabin’s new BJP team

Sandeep Pathak only defector in Nitin Nabin’s new BJP team

He is expected to be key to BJP’s Punjab strategy, having steered AAP to victory as a principal strategist in the 2022 Assembly election

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:27 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. File photo
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In the newly unveiled team of BJP’s youngest-ever president Nitin Nabin, Sandeep Pathak is the sole defector to find a place.

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Pathak, a former long-time aide of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, was among the seven AAP MPs who recently merged with BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

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Related News: New BJP team: Nabin drops all secretaries except Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil

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He is expected to be key to BJP’s Punjab strategy, having steered AAP to victory as a principal strategist in the 2022 Assembly election.

Pathak is said to have close ties with all AAP MLAs. Sources say he will be a prominent backroom player for BJP in the Punjab Assembly election in 2027.With his experience in AAP, Pathak is believed to have a strong grasp of the Punjab political landscape and has mapped out the entire state.

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Related News: BJP chief’s new team: Manpreet Badal, Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje in; Pradhan, Radha Mohan Agarwal names missing

It remains to be seen whether Raghav Chadha, another former AAP MP now in BJP, finds a place in the Union Cabinet reshuffle expected to follow the organisational revamp.

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