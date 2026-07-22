Sangrur, Malerkotla, Jalandhar extracting maximum groundwater in Punjab: Centre

Sangrur, Malerkotla and Jalandhar are extracting the maximum groundwater over and above permissible limits in Punjab, where the groundwater depletion crisis is growing.

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Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil has informed Parliament that Sangrur in Punjab has the highest groundwater extraction level at 309.99 per cent, followed by Malerkotla (301.93 per cent), Jalandhar (281.17 per cent), Kapurthala (242.96 per cent), Moga (233.09 per cent), Barnala (219.36 per cent) and Patiala (208.53 per cent).

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There are many other Punjab districts with high groundwater exploitation levels—Tarn Taran (202.49 per cent), Ludhiana (194.65 per cent), Fatehgarh Sahib (182.13 per cent) and Amritsar (160.33 per cent). All these districts are extracting groundwater far beyond sustainable limits as Punjab continues to reel under a grave groundwater crisis.

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Paatil said Punjab is extracting over 56 per cent more groundwater than its annually extractable resources.

Paatil also said that out of 153 groundwater assessment blocks in the state, 111 are over exploited.

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due to dependence on groundwater for irrigation and water guzzling paddy cultivation.

Punjab’s annual groundwater recharge is 18.60 billion cubic metres (bcm) and annual extractable groundwater resource is 16.80 bcm.