Home / India / Sanjay Singh moves adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss LPG shortage

Sanjay Singh moves adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss LPG shortage

Singh flags alleged black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders, prices reaching Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,000

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:55 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
People queue up early morning with their empty cylinders outside an LPG depot to receive refilled ones, amid supply shortage in the country, in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Image credit/PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has submitted an adjournment notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the House proceedings to discuss the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), rising commercial gas prices, and the impact on the hospitality sector across the country.

In a notice submitted to the Secretary General under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Singh urged that the House take up the matter for an immediate discussion, citing its impact on businesses, employment and the food service sector.

“I wish to draw the attention of the House to an extremely important and sensitive issue concerning the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in India and its impact on the operations of restaurants and hotels due to the ongoing war and geopolitical tensions in West Asia,” Singh said in the notice.

Highlighting the international dimension of the issue, the MP stated, “India is facing serious disruptions in LPG supply due to rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly 85-90 per cent of India’s LPG imports pass through this route.”

The notice also pointed out that LPG prices were increased across the country on March 7. According to the document, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders saw an increase of about Rs 114 to Rs 115, pushing the price in New Delhi to around Rs 1,883.

Singh further noted that the shortage was affecting the hospitality industry, as nearly 90 per cent of restaurants depend on LPG cylinders for cooking. As a result, several establishments in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai have reportedly limited operations or temporarily shut their kitchens.

Referring to alleged black marketing, the notice stated, “Reports indicate that black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders has also emerged, where prices have allegedly reached Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,000 per cylinder.”

