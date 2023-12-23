Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea rejected

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

A Delhi court on Friday rejected senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in a money laundering case arising out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal, who had on Thursday adjourned the proceedings, pronounced the verdict on Singh’s bail application on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh on October 4.

The agency alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy. The AAP MP has denied any wrongdoing.

