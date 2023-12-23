Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea rejected

New Delhi, December 22
A Delhi court on Friday rejected senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in a money laundering case arising out of the Delhi excise policy scam.
Special Judge MK Nagpal, who had on Thursday adjourned the proceedings, pronounced the verdict on Singh’s bail application on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh on October 4.
The agency alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy. The AAP MP has denied any wrongdoing.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie