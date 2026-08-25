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Home / India / Sapling for plastic waste: Indore launches new green drive

Sapling for plastic waste: Indore launches new green drive

The campaign aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic in the city and encourage people to participate in tree plantation

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The Indore Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign offering a sapling for every half kilogram of single-use plastic waste deposited at designated centres, officials said.

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Under the 'Bring half a kilogram of plastic, take a sapling' campaign, people have been depositing single-use plastic at the city's RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centres and receiving saplings in return, they said.

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Since the campaign began on August 20, around 755 kg of single-use plastic has been collected at 15 RRR centres, while people have received more than 1,500 saplings in exchange, the officials said on Monday.

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The campaign aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic in the city and encourage people to participate in tree plantation and environmental conservation, they said.

Single-use plastic includes items that are generally discarded after one use. Such waste persists for long periods and harms soil, water sources and the environment.

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Notably, Indore has topped the national cleanliness survey for eight consecutive times.

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