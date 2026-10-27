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Home / India / Sashastra Seema Bal chief Sanjay Singhal to hold additional charge of ITBP

Sashastra Seema Bal chief Sanjay Singhal to hold additional charge of ITBP

It follows Shatrujeet Kapoor's retirement on October 31

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New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Shatrujeet Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer and a former Haryana DGP, served the ITBP for about 10 months after taking charge in January. Photo for representation
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The Centre on Tuesday gave the additional charge of ITBP DG to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Sanjay Singhal following Shatrujeet Kapoor's retirement on October 31.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Singhal will hold the charge of the Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders", whichever is earlier.

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Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer and a former Haryana DGP, served the ITBP for about 10 months after taking charge in January.

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In 2024, Kapoor was sent on leave by the Haryana government following a controversy over the death of 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who was serving as an inspector general in the state.

While officiating at an ITBP regimental event in Rajasthan's Alwar district on October 22, Kapoor said that a faceoff between Indian soldiers and the Chinese PLA troops was "continuing" at various locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

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He also praised the role of the ITBP's 'Shaurya' commandos during the incident.

The ITBP, raised in 1962, guards the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control with China.

Singhal is a 1993-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

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