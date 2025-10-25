Satara doctor death: 4-page suicide note reveals chilling details of abuse, rape; MP’s name emerges

Advertisement

A 26-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra’s Satara district, who died by suicide earlier this week, has left behind a four-page letter revealing shocking details of alleged sexual assault, harassment and corruption.

The doctor, serving as a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital, accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne of raping her four times and subjecting her to mental and physical torture for over five months. Before taking her life, she wrote on her palm that she had been raped by Badne.

💔 #UPDATE Revealing The TRUTH A Shocking Betrayal of a Young Doctor in #Maharashtra A 26-year-old woman doctor from Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, Satara, who had dedicated her life to public service, died by suicide. leaving behind a 4-page letter and a chilling message… pic.twitter.com/R6jFrxmaJg — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) October 24, 2025

In her suicide note, she also alleged that several police officers—and even a Member of Parliament (MP) along with his personal assistants—had pressured her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused individuals who were never brought in for medical examination. When she refused, she claimed she was harassed and intimidated.

The young doctor, who had been serving in the rural hospital for nearly two years, was just a month away from completing her mandatory bond period and planned to pursue a postgraduate medical degree.

Her cousin told NDTV that she had raised complaints multiple times, writing to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), but no action was taken.

“She had clearly mentioned that if anything happened to her, those responsible should be held accountable,” he said.

The doctor’s letter also mentions harassment by her landlord, Prashant Bankar.

Following her death, both Badne and Bankar have been booked under charges of rape and abetment to suicide and the police officer has been suspended.

Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur division) Sunil Phulari confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway based on the available evidence.

The incident has sparked a political storm in Maharashtra. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the ruling BJP-led government of shielding the police and failing to act on the doctor’s earlier complaints, saying, “When the protector becomes the predator, where will people seek justice?”

Responding to the criticism, BJP leader Chitra Wagh called the incident “unfortunate” and assured that a thorough probe would be conducted. She urged women to report such incidents through the 112 helpline, promising swift action.

Satara doctor called accused before suicide: Police

As per PTI report she had spoken to one of the accused shortly before her death, police said.

She had called Prashant Bankar, who works in Pune, over phone before ending her life, and the two had also exchanged chat messages on mobile phone, he added.

In her suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, and software engineer Prashant Bankar mentally harassed her.

The woman lived as a tenant in a flat owned by Bankar's father, a senior police official told PTI.

A relative alleged that the doctor was also pressured by police to falsify medical reports.

With inputs from PTI