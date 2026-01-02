DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Satellite images claiming strikes on military infra in Punjab during Operation Sindoor misleading: Sources

Satellite images claiming strikes on military infra in Punjab during Operation Sindoor misleading: Sources

The latest social media push relies on unverified imagery and ‘recycled propaganda’, which does not withstand independent scrutiny, people familiar with the matter said

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

Some Pakistani elements are using social media to allegedly circulate “misleading and unverified satellite images”, falsely claiming strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor with the aim to “resurrect a failed narrative”, people familiar with the matter said.

Advertisement

Independent verification of the locations shown in these images “confirms that no destruction or damage is visible” at the alleged targets, they said on Friday.

Advertisement

The latest social media push relies on unverified imagery and “recycled propaganda”, which does not withstand independent scrutiny, they added.

Advertisement

India launched Operation Sindoor last year on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and engaged in a four-day military conflict with Pakistan.

Indian officials and military officers during press briefings then had underlined that they had to also counter a “misinformation campaign”.

Advertisement

In a desperate attempt to “resurrect a failed narrative”, some Pakistani elements have “once again turned to social media to circulate misleading and unverified satellite images, falsely claiming strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab, including areas around Amritsar, during Operation Sindoor,” a person familiar with the matter said.

The facts, however, remain unchanged and there is no credible evidence to support claims of Pakistani strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor, they said.

Indian military facilities cited in the posts “remain intact, with no signs of blast impact, structural damage, or secondary effects that would be expected from a strike,” another person familiar with the matter said.

The sudden appearance of these visuals seven months later, “without verifiable timestamps, satellite-source details, or corroboration, suggests a post facto attempt to manufacture evidence rather than present genuine documentation,” they added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts