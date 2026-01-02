Satellite images claiming strikes on military infra in Punjab during Operation Sindoor misleading: Sources

Some Pakistani elements are using social media to allegedly circulate “misleading and unverified satellite images”, falsely claiming strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor with the aim to “resurrect a failed narrative”, people familiar with the matter said.

Independent verification of the locations shown in these images “confirms that no destruction or damage is visible” at the alleged targets, they said on Friday.

The latest social media push relies on unverified imagery and “recycled propaganda”, which does not withstand independent scrutiny, they added.

India launched Operation Sindoor last year on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and engaged in a four-day military conflict with Pakistan.

Indian officials and military officers during press briefings then had underlined that they had to also counter a “misinformation campaign”.

In a desperate attempt to “resurrect a failed narrative”, some Pakistani elements have “once again turned to social media to circulate misleading and unverified satellite images, falsely claiming strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab, including areas around Amritsar, during Operation Sindoor,” a person familiar with the matter said.

The facts, however, remain unchanged and there is no credible evidence to support claims of Pakistani strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor, they said.

Indian military facilities cited in the posts “remain intact, with no signs of blast impact, structural damage, or secondary effects that would be expected from a strike,” another person familiar with the matter said.

The sudden appearance of these visuals seven months later, “without verifiable timestamps, satellite-source details, or corroboration, suggests a post facto attempt to manufacture evidence rather than present genuine documentation,” they added.