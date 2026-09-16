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Home / India / Satish Gujral Foundation roped in to preserve artist’s 60-yr-old murals

Satish Gujral Foundation roped in to preserve artist’s 60-yr-old murals

Adorn facade of soon-to-be-razed Shastri Bhawan

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Maneesh Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Satish Gujral’s murals at Shastri Bhawan being studied for relocation.
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The Centre has engaged the Satish Gujral Foundation to help preserve the murals created by legendary artist Satish Gujral on the façade of the soon-to-be-vacated Shastri Bhawan government office complex, an iconic structure that is to be demolished under the next phase of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The Tribune has learnt that the foundation, which works to preserve the artist’s legacy, has been appointed a knowledge partner by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The Ministry of Culture has tasked the NGMA with ensuring the careful removal, transportation and reinstallation of the murals, which were created nearly six decades ago.

Gujral Foundation representatives said the search for a new home for the artworks was underway. They said the murals, conceived by Satish Gujral on an architectural scale for public viewing, would be carefully documented, removed and conserved before being transported to a new location. “The future home has not yet been decided,” a foundation spokesperson said.

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The foundation also expressed hope that the eventual relocation of the murals would not only ensure their preservation but also retain their architectural scale and public character.

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“The murals are an important part of India’s modern art legacy. We hope their next setting preserves that scale, ensures public access and records their history for future generations,” the spokesperson said.

The foundation said agencies appointed by the NGMA were currently conducting pilot studies to determine the safest method for removing the murals. “A detailed assessment of their condition will also be required before the final removal technique is selected,” it said, adding that it would be premature to comment conclusively on the current condition of the artworks. “Documentation, removal, conservation, transportation and reinstallation will all require careful planning and record-keeping,” it said.

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The relocation comes as Shastri Bhawan and the adjoining Krishi Bhawan are set to be demolished to make way for two new office buildings, Kartavya Bhawan 4 and 5, under the Common Central Secretariat project.

The Central Public Works Department has already floated a tender for the demolition of the existing structures and the construction of the new complex. Tender documents accessed by The Tribune put the estimated cost of the project at Rs 3,218 crore.

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