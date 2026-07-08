'Satluj' controversy: What we know so far 

When Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’, a film about the dark days of terrorism in Punjab, appeared online last Friday, the government reacted quickly by blocking it on ZEE5, invoking its powers under Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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This Section allows the government to regulate OTT content which it believes can harm national security and harmony.

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The action was taken by Government of India through its Inter Departmental Committee (IDC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which is the apex body allowed to review specific OTT content under law.

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The IDC has since met ZEE5 owners and the film’s producers, including Ronnie Screwvala, seeking an explanation as to how a film that was red-flagged over national security concerns in the past was released on the OTT platform on Friday.

Notably, the government has not constituted any three-member committee to review Satluj, as claimed by a section of media.

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The IDC is a standing committee established under the IT Act Rules since 2021 and steps in, suo motu, when any controversial content appears online.

In India, OTT is not regulated but under Section 69A of the IT law, the Centre can block OTT content if the same is believed to be undermining public safety and national security (the clause used to block ‘Satluj’).

The Sunday ban on the film is currently interim, which needs to be confirmed under the law.

Before the final decision is taken, the government IDC has met stakeholders.

There are some pressing issues of concern for the Union Government here.

The film, originally titled ‘Ghallughara’ (meaning ‘massacre’ in English), was brought to the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) of India for clearance in December 2022.

The board asked for changes in May 2023, saying the film could have consequences for national security in its present form. Filmmakers challenged the order in court, which too declined relief.

In July 2025, the filmmakers withdrew the court case.

Last Friday, the film suddenly appeared online under the name ‘Satluj’, despite past red flags about its content.

The government has now asked Zee5 and film producers to explain how the movie was released without addressing the flagged issues. Punjab elections are due in 2027.

ZEE5 is learnt to have told the government that it knew nothing about the red flags raised about the content or the portrayal of the Punjab Police.

"The fact is the Punjab Police brought the state back to normalcy and the film paints the force as murderous while saying nothing about terrorism and how it shattered lives, homes and communal harmony in the state," says a source, referring to concerns raised about the film in the past by security agencies.

Importantly, IDC has representation from all key departments — from home and information to information technology.

The committee is expected to take a final decision after completing the review process prescribed under the law.