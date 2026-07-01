DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Satya Pal Jain reappointed Additional Solicitor General at Punjab and Haryana HC for 3 months

Satya Pal Jain reappointed Additional Solicitor General at Punjab and Haryana HC for 3 months

Senior BJP leader has held the post since 2015; fresh term begins on July 1

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:36 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain. File photo
Advertisement

Senior BJP leader Satya Pal Jain has been reappointed as India’s Additional Solicitor General (ASG) at the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a further period of three months.

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday approved Jain’s reappointment to the post for three months with effect from July 1.

Advertisement

The same order also reappointed Shashi Prakash Singh and Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional Solicitors General at the Allahabad and Patna High Courts, respectively, for another three months.

Advertisement

Jain was first appointed Additional Solicitor General at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on April 9, 2015, by then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The post of Additional Solicitor General at the Punjab and Haryana High Court was created in December 2014.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts