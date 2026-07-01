Satya Pal Jain reappointed Additional Solicitor General at Punjab and Haryana HC for 3 months

Senior BJP leader Satya Pal Jain has been reappointed as India’s Additional Solicitor General (ASG) at the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a further period of three months.

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President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday approved Jain’s reappointment to the post for three months with effect from July 1.

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The same order also reappointed Shashi Prakash Singh and Krishna Nandan Singh as Additional Solicitors General at the Allahabad and Patna High Courts, respectively, for another three months.

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Jain was first appointed Additional Solicitor General at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on April 9, 2015, by then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The post of Additional Solicitor General at the Punjab and Haryana High Court was created in December 2014.