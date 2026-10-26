A day after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah extended support to students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute staging an indefinite sit-in over campus violence, the institute on Monday defended its decision to rusticate six students for a year.

It clarified that the action was taken over allegations of misconduct, including vandalism and physical assault, and not for participating in protests.

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In an Instagram video, Shah had alleged that SRFTI students were the latest targets of the BJP’s vendetta following its “manipulative victory” in the West Bengal Assembly election earlier this year.

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“The BJP, after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies,” Shah said.

“The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served showcause notices, put under surveillance, threatened and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels,” he added.

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Without naming Shah, the SRFTI in Kolkata, which operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the disciplinary proceedings were initiated over specific incidents and that linking them to the students' right to protest misrepresented the circumstances.

"SRFTI clarifies that disciplinary action against certain students stems from specific acts of misconduct, including vandalism, defacement, and physical assault - not peaceful protest. The Institute upholds the right to peaceful dissent while ensuring accountability under its rules," the statement read.

Coming down heavily on the saffron party, Shah had said the BJP was not "content with backing and encouraging shameless propaganda in its favour."

“It is now hoping either to brainwash or frighten the future filmmakers of this country and I can promise you that is not going to happen," the 76-year-old said, adding, "These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in."

“I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students,” Shah concluded.

SRFTI students have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera’s office since October 12, seeking his resignation over incidents of campus violence.

In an official order released on October 16, the SRFTI suspended all regular academic operations across its film, electronic, and digital media faculties until November 13, ordering students to leave the premises within 24 hours.

The institute was on its Puja vacation until October 21.

The protesting students maintained a firm stance and continued their sit-in on campus, highlighting safety lapses and calling for action against those responsible for the violence.