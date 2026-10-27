A day after a Sultanpur court acquitted Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case, the Congress leader on Tuesday posted a picture of a ‘Tripund Tilak’, a sacred mark associated with Lord Shiva, with the caption ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

Notably, Gandhi's post came just hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a PIL and other petitions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which have recently come under special scrutiny.

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सत्यम् शिवम् सुन्दरम् https://t.co/pIfskmfzAt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2026

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On Monday, Gandhi was acquitted in the 2018 defamation case over his remarks about Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president. An MP/MLA court in Sultanpur found the Congress leader not guilty.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against the then BJP chief at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

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Gandhi was alleged to have said that people often forgot that the BJP president had been accused of murder.

He had criticised the party for promoting honesty and decency while having a leader facing such allegations. The complaint formed the basis of the defamation proceedings initiated against Gandhi.