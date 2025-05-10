DT
Home / India / Saudi Arabia says mediating between India and Pakistan for de-escalation

Saudi Arabia says mediating between India and Pakistan for de-escalation

Earlier, Saudi Arabia Deputy Foreign Minister made unannounced Delhi visit amid India-Pakistan tensions
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:44 AM May 10, 2025 IST
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel al-Jubeir had visited India unannounced amid tensions with Pakistan. PTI
Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning confirmed it was working to mediate between India and Pakistan for de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said upon the directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy Adel Aljuber visited India and Pakistan during the period of May 8–9, 2025. “The visit comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts towards de-escalation,” Riyadh said.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia Deputy Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had an unscheduled visit to Delhi where he met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He later visited Islamabad and met the top political and military brass there.

