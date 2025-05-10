Saudi Arabia says mediating between India and Pakistan for de-escalation

Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning confirmed it was working to mediate between India and Pakistan for de-escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said upon the directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy Adel Aljuber visited India and Pakistan during the period of May 8–9, 2025. “The visit comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts towards de-escalation,” Riyadh said.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabia Deputy Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had an unscheduled visit to Delhi where he met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Advertisement

He later visited Islamabad and met the top political and military brass there.