Saudi bus accident: 38 family members of victims reach Jeddah, DNA profiling under way

Saudi bus accident: 38 family members of victims reach Jeddah, DNA profiling under way

At least 45 Indians, majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia’s Medina after their bus collided with an oil tanker 

article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 09:43 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Family members of the victims gather at Hajj House in Hyderabad. PTI
As many as 38 family members of those who died in the tragic bus fire accident in Saudi Arabia arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday, state government sources said.

At least 45 Indians, majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia’s Medina after their bus collided with an oil tanker.

However, officials in New Delhi familiar with the development maintained that 42 people were killed in the accident.

The funeral is expected to take place on Friday, sources said.

“Thirty-eight people have reached Jeddah. DNA profiling is ongoing. Once it is done and after some official process of the Saudi Arabia Government, the funeral may take place on Friday,” sources told PTI.

A team led by Telangana Minister Azharuddin is currently camping in the Gulf country to coordinate with the Saudi authorities for the handover of bodies and oversee funeral arrangements there.

Asked about the condition of Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, the lone survivor of the deadly accident, sources said he is out of danger and is being treated at Saudi German Hospital in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Owaisi said he spoke to Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan on Wednesday and the envoy nformed him that he is in Medina coordinating with Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and the Saudi authorities to complete the formalities.

“Some more family members of the victims are reaching Medina...The Ambassador also said that PMO officials are in touch with him,” Owaisi said.

