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Home / India / Saudia’s flydeal launches India operations, begins direct daily Hyderabad-Riyadh flight

Saudia’s flydeal launches India operations, begins direct daily Hyderabad-Riyadh flight

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Saudia Group's fast-growing low-cost carrier flyadeal made its entry into the Indian aviation market with its first flight landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) welcomed the successful arrival of flyadeal, the inaugural flight connecting Hyderabad and Riyadh, GMR said in a statement on Monday. The first flight from Riyadh landed here on July 4. The development further strengthens Hyderabad Airport's stature as a growing international aviation hub and India and Saudi Arabia connectivity, it said. The airline will operate daily operations on the Riyadh-Hyderabad-Riyadh route with Airbus A320 aircraft, it further said.

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Kadhir Kadhirvan, CEO of GHIAL, said, "We are delighted to welcome flyadeal to Hyderabad, marking their debut entry into the Indian market. This new connection to Riyadh is another addition as our airline partner and significantly enhances our Middle East network, reflecting Hyderabad Airport's growing importance as a global aviation hub. Loyd Misquitta, Chief Commercial Officer (A)-flyadeal said, “Launching our inaugural service to Hyderabad marks a significant milestone for flyadeal as we commence operations in India, one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing aviation markets. We are delighted to partner with GMR Hyderabad International Airport to establish this direct daily connection between Riyadh and Hyderabad, further strengthening air links between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India."

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RGIAL continues to expand its global footprint, connecting to 76 domestic and 24 international destinations. The addition of flyadeal further strengthens connectivity between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, catering to the growing demand from business travellers, expatriates and leisure passengers, the release added.

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