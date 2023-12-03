SBI revises forecast, says India to log 7% growth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The SBI has revised its GDP growth projections for 2023-24 even as the India Inc believes manufacturing has turned the corner on the basis of the better-than-expected economic growth figures of 7.6 per cent for the second quarter (July to September) as against the RBI’s expectations of 6.5 per cent.

The SBI too had forecast that the GDP growth in the second quarter would be between 6.9 and 7.1 per cent.

IMF raises it too n KV Subramanian, IMF’s Executive Director, has also revised his estimate upwards to 7% for the full financial year

IMF’s Executive Director KV Subramanian has also revised his estimate upwards to 7 per cent for the full financial year. With the growth in the previous quarter (April to June) equally buoyant at 7.8 per cent, the SBI now says the Indian economy will grow by 7 per cent instead of its earlier forecast of 6.7 per cent. The growth figures are a harbinger of interesting times ahead and can reinvigorate the interests of global corporations, policymakers, investment gurus and fund managers, said a report by SBI Research.

Attention is now focused on the four out of eight sectors that recorded double digit growth — mining and quarrying, electricity, construction and manufacturing.

Manufacturing was the best performer both in percentage terms and in gross value addition. With services growing by only 5.8 per cent, analysts are asking whether India has at last turned the corner in manufacturing. The SBI report noted the PLI scheme may have played a major role.

The manufacturing sector, accounting for just one-sixth of the economy, grew 13.9 per cent as compared with 4.7 per cent previously.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI