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Home / India / SBI warning over Ram Temple donation theft ignored: Congress

SBI warning over Ram Temple donation theft ignored: Congress

Reports claim bank recommended removal of cash-counting staff three months ago

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:25 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Congress on Monday questioned PM Narendra Modi over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, asking how he would “stand before Lord Ram” after reports suggested that warnings over suspected theft in the donation counting process had allegedly been ignored for months.

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The party’s remarks came after reports suggested that the State Bank of India (SBI) had recommended the removal of members of the donation-counting staff nearly three months ago after suspecting irregularities in the handling of cash donations at the Ram Temple. According to the reports, the recommendation was not implemented after objections were raised by some officials associated with the temple trust.

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Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “First, donations made in the name of Lord Ram were stolen. Then, the employees who raised the alarm were silenced. Now, it is being alleged that the SBI had recommended the removal of the donation-counting staff because of theft suspicions three months ago. Even that warning was ignored...The controversy has raised serious questions over accountability within the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, whose members had been chosen by the PM.”

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