SC acquits RPF officer in 20-year-old graft case, flags CBI lapses in trap probe

Highlighting “serious lacuna and impatience” of CBI in the investigation, the Supreme Court has acquitted a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in an over two-decade-old corruption case, which was based on a trap laid over an alleged bribery demand.

Noting that “the trap was not permitted to run its full course” and CBI could not prove that the recovered “bribe” money was meant for him, bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice N Kotiswar Singh reversed the May 2024 orders of the Kerala High Court that had affirmed his conviction and sentence by a special court.

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The appellant was accused of abusing his official position as the Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF by demanding and obtaining illegal gratification through subordinate officials acting as intermediaries from RPF personnel seeking transfers, postings and other service-related benefits.

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The probe led to the filing of multiple final reports and institution of several prosecutions founded on distinct alleged transactions of illegal gratification.

However, the top court said there were elements of doubt in the manner the trap was executed in the case.

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The complainant informed CBI on August 3, 2005 about the alleged bribe demanded by the appellant and the agency decided to lay a trap the very next day. An FIR was lodged on August 4, 2005 and the trap was executed on the same day, it noted

“It is surprising that CBI started the investigation of a cognisable offence by way of verifying the complaint of bribery even before the formal FIR was lodged. It is also noticed that CBI arranged the two independent trap witnesses at a very short period of time before the execution of the trap,” the bench said

It said that while the investigating agency cannot be faulted for organising the trap in such an “extraordinarily speedy manner”, it can raise certain doubts about it.

In its September 16 verdict, the bench noted that the trial court had brushed aside the doubts raised by the appellant.

“It is relevant to consider the reason the trap was not permitted to run its full course as against the appellant,” the bench said, adding, if the money was ultimately meant to reach the appellant, the probe agency ought to have kept a watch on him and not merely on the person, who was later examined as an approver prosecution witness during the trial.

The investigating agency allowed that chain to complete, the resulting evidence would have spoken far more directly to the appellant’s culpability than the recovery actually effected, the top court said.