The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on October 5 the West Bengal government's plea challenging the interim bail granted to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate, Milan Pradhan, in six criminal cases lodged in 2007.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the West Bengal government, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

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"He is granted interim bail for elections," Mehta told the Bench, while urging it to list the matter on October 1.

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"We can assure that we will dismiss it, but we will dismiss it on Monday (October 5)," the Bench said.

The CJI said the plea would be heard on October 5.

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The Calcutta High Court on September 29 granted interim bail to Pradhan till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the October 6 bypoll to the Nandigram seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who has opted to retain Bhabanipur, which he had also won in the state polls earlier this year.

It directed Pradhan to surrender before the trial court on October 21.

The high court also directed Pradhan to deposit Rs 20,000 bail bond in each of the six criminal cases for which he was arrested.

All these criminal cases on charges such as murder and attempt to murder, and for violation of the Arms Act provisions, were filed against Pradhan in 2007 during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.

The high court also directed Pradhan to give his mobile phone number to the investigating officer, who will have the liberty to make calls to the candidate twice a day.

Campaigning for the bypoll ends on October 4, and the counting of votes will be held on October 9.

Pradhan was in judicial remand since his arrest on September 18 in connection with four cases registered at Nandigram police station and two more in neighbouring Khejuri.

The high court had in April 2007 ordered a CBI investigation into the death of 14 people in police firing at Nandigram.

Pradhan's lawyer had stated before the high court that the Congress candidate was arrested after filing his nomination for the Nandigram bypoll on September 15.

He had prayed for interim bail so that Pradhan could campaign and participate in the election properly.

The trial court at Kanthi had remanded him to judicial custody in one of the cases till October 7.