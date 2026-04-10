SC agrees to hear petition seeking repatriation of 26 Indians ‘detained’ in Russia

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up later this month a petition seeking directions to the Centre to take measures to facilitate safe repatriation of 26 Indians allegedly detained in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions from the Government on the issue.

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The Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, posted the matter for hearing later this month after Mehta said he would examine the petition, take instructions and get back to the court.

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The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the 26 individuals were Indian citizens stuck in Russia and compelled to take part in the war between Russia and Ukraine that started in February 2022.

The petitioners wanted the top court to direct the Centre to take immediate diplomatic and consular measures through the Indian Embassy in Moscow to ascertain the whereabouts, legal status and safety of the detained Indian citizens.

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The petition sought directions to the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to initiate and strengthen investigation and enforcement mechanisms against illegal recruitment agents operating within their jurisdictions who induce Indian citizens to travel abroad under false pretences. It urged the top court to direct these states to identify and prosecute those involved in illegal overseas recruitment, trafficking and exploitation of Indian citizens.

The petitioners also sought directions to secure consular access to these individuals in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, and the applicable bilateral consular agreements.

The Centre should take all necessary diplomatic steps to facilitate their protection, welfare and safe repatriation to India, wherever permissible under international law, the petitioner submitted

It has sought directions to facilitate communication between the detainees and their families and also to ensure that the detainees receive appropriate medical care, humanitarian treatment and legal assistance, wherever required.

The petition sought a direction to the Centre to place on record an affidavit setting out the protocol, procedure and standard operating mechanism followed by the government in cases where Indian citizens are reported missing, detained or stranded abroad. The government should apprise the court of the steps already undertaken by the authorities in relation to these detainees, it submitted.