SC allows Ansari’s son to attend ‘fatiha’

New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday allowed UP MLA Abbas Ansari to attend his late father and gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s “fatiha” on April 10. “We see no reason to deny him attendance of the ritual," a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant said. It directed that Abbas be taken from Kasganj jail under police custody to take part in his father’s “fatiha” in Ghazipur.
