SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR for two days, sets time slots; ban returns Nov 9

Days ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from 6 and 7 am and from 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8.

Diwali falls on November 8 this year.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale directed that there shall not be any bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones.

Advertisement

“Needless to state that the complete ban on the firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9, 2026,” the Bench said in its October 29 order which was made available on Monday.

“The firecracker and fireworks manufacturers who possess valid certification for the green crackers, as certified by the CSIR-NEERI, as well as PESO, are permitted to manufacture only those green crackers that have been uploaded on the website of CSIR-NEERI from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026,” the Bench said.

Advertisement

It directed that there shall be no manufacture or sale of firecrackers joined in series ('ladis') and garlands.

The Bench reiterated that the use of firecrackers with Barium and those not approved by the CSIR-NEERI as green crackers shall not be permitted.

It asked the authorities in Delhi-NCR to take steps to stop the flow of illegal and conventional firecrackers.