DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR for two days, sets time slots; ban returns Nov 9

SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR for two days, sets time slots; ban returns Nov 9

Bursting permitted from 6 to 7 am and 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8; restrictions around hospitals, old-age homes and silence zones

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People burst firecrackers during the Diwali festival celebrations, in New Delhi. Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

Days ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from 6 and 7 am and from 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8.

Diwali falls on November 8 this year.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale directed that there shall not be any bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones.

Advertisement

“Needless to state that the complete ban on the firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9, 2026,” the Bench said in its October 29 order which was made available on Monday.

“The firecracker and fireworks manufacturers who possess valid certification for the green crackers, as certified by the CSIR-NEERI, as well as PESO, are permitted to manufacture only those green crackers that have been uploaded on the website of CSIR-NEERI from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026,” the Bench said.

Advertisement

It directed that there shall be no manufacture or sale of firecrackers joined in series ('ladis') and garlands.

The Bench reiterated that the use of firecrackers with Barium and those not approved by the CSIR-NEERI as green crackers shall not be permitted.

It asked the authorities in Delhi-NCR to take steps to stop the flow of illegal and conventional firecrackers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts