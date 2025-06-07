SC allows NBE to conduct NEET-PG exam on August 3

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct on August 3 the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift in line with the top court’s directions. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih, which initially questioned the two-month window sought by the NBE, said the board’s plea appeared to be “bonafide”.
