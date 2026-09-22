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Home / India / SC asks Allahabad HC CJ for report on allegations against trial judge in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

SC asks Allahabad HC CJ for report on allegations against trial judge in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Surya Kant asks Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to furnish the report in a sealed cover after looking into Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and taking remedial action

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to submit a report on the conduct of the presiding officer of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case following allegations that he transferred several NDPS and SC/ST atrocities cases to himself and acquitted the accused.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to furnish the report in a sealed cover after looking into the matter and taking remedial action. It posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

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The order came after advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged on behalf of an eyewitness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that the judicial officer issued a non-bailable warrant against the witness after he failed to appear due to illness.

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“The conduct of the presiding officer will shock the conscience of the court. The presiding officer withdrew to himself NDPS, SC/ST cases and granted the accused bail or acquitted them. Under the law, he cannot withdraw to himself,” Bhushan contended.

As Bhushan alleged that even the public prosecutor has been changed midway and the new one only has four months’ experience, the Bench asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to appoint a senior-most public prosecutor having considerable experience in conducting sessions trials and inform it in two weeks.

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If the current presiding officer was allowed to continue hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, he would conclude that no such incident took place, Bhushan said, adding that an administrative inquiry had been initiated by the high court against the presiding officer.

The Bench, however, said it did not appreciate allegations against the judicial officer, as the top court itself had asked him to expedite the trial.

“We ourselves have asked him to expedite the trial in the case and now if the witness does not appear before the court, what will he do? The problem is not with the judicial officer but the public prosecutor, who on the next day says he does not want to examine the prosecution witnesses,” the CJI told Bhushan.

Justice Bagchi told Bhushan that the Supreme Court did not have superintendence over the presiding officer and if he has any grievance, then it should be brought before the High Court.

On August 6, the Supreme Court refused to further relax the bail conditions of former Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist, were killed. It was alleged that Ashish was driving one of the cars.

A Lakhimpur Kheri court had, on December 6, 2022, framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy and certain other offences in the case. Virendra Shukla, the 14th accused, was charged under Section 201 of the IPC for causing disappearance of evidence. Currently, the trial is on.

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