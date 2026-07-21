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Home / India / SC asks Centre, CPCB to respond to allegations of non-utilisation of Rs 1,000-cr environmental relief fund

SC asks Centre, CPCB to respond to allegations of non-utilisation of Rs 1,000-cr environmental relief fund

Jabalpur-based activist Gyan Prakash submitted before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the ERF, which remained unused, should have been used for road accident victims

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to respond to a PIL alleging non-utilisation of environmental relief fund (ERF) of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Jabalpur-based activist Gyan Prakash submitted before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the ERF, which remained unused, should have been used for road accident victims. Appreciating the petitioner’s efforts, the Bench said the 2019 PIL referred to alleged non-utilisation of ERF which appeared to have been levied and collected under Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act read with the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991.

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SC to hear UP's plea against Bombay HC order absolving Brahmos engineer of espionage charges

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The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Uttar Pradesh Police’s petition challenging a Bombay High Court order exonerating Brahmos aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal of charges of espionage under the Official Secrets Act.

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A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kumar on July 13 issued notice on a petition filed by the UP Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) challenging the December 1, 2025, high court order that absolved Agarwal of major charges and posted the matter for hearing on August 31.

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Taking note of an urgent mention by a woman advocate alleging assault on her and her client by an office bearer of the Bar Association inside the Lucknow district court premises, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked her to meet Justice Rajan Roy of the Allahabad High Court. "I will also speak to him (Justice Rajan Roy of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court who is also the administrative judge of the Lucknow district courts), on going into chamber," CJI Surya Kant said.

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The counsel for petitioner Assam State Jamiat Ulama told a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant that people were suffering because of exclusions.

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