SC asks Centre, CPCB to respond to allegations of non-utilisation of Rs 1,000-cr environmental relief fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to respond to a PIL alleging non-utilisation of environmental relief fund (ERF) of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Jabalpur-based activist Gyan Prakash submitted before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the ERF, which remained unused, should have been used for road accident victims. Appreciating the petitioner’s efforts, the Bench said the 2019 PIL referred to alleged non-utilisation of ERF which appeared to have been levied and collected under Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act read with the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991.

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SC to hear UP's plea against Bombay HC order absolving Brahmos engineer of espionage charges

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The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Uttar Pradesh Police’s petition challenging a Bombay High Court order exonerating Brahmos aerospace engineer Nishant Agarwal of charges of espionage under the Official Secrets Act.

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A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kumar on July 13 issued notice on a petition filed by the UP Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) challenging the December 1, 2025, high court order that absolved Agarwal of major charges and posted the matter for hearing on August 31.

SC takes note of ‘assault’ on woman lawyer, her client by Bar leaders inside Lucknow court

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Taking note of an urgent mention by a woman advocate alleging assault on her and her client by an office bearer of the Bar Association inside the Lucknow district court premises, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked her to meet Justice Rajan Roy of the Allahabad High Court. "I will also speak to him (Justice Rajan Roy of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court who is also the administrative judge of the Lucknow district courts), on going into chamber," CJI Surya Kant said.

Assam NRC: SC notice to Centre, others on plea to initiate appeal process

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and others to respond to a plea seeking a direction to authorities to initiate an appeal process for those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in Assam.

The counsel for petitioner Assam State Jamiat Ulama told a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant that people were suffering because of exclusions.

SC directs AIIMS to set up medical board to examine Asaram

The Supreme Court asked the AIIMS Director to constitute a medical board to assess the health condition of self-styled godman Asaram, who has sought interim bail on medical grounds. A Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh asked the medical board to submit its report within a week. The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to Asaram in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.

Elgar Parishad case: Justice S Chandrashekhar recuses from hearing Gadling's bail plea

Supreme Court Justice Shree Chandrashekhar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Gadling's petition was listed before a Bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Chandrashekhar. “It will go before some other Bench, my brother has some difficulty," Justice Mishra said after the matter was taken up for hearing.