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Home / India / SC asks Centre, states to respond to PIL seeking ban on sale of alcohol in tetra packs

SC asks Centre, states to respond to PIL seeking ban on sale of alcohol in tetra packs

A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath takes exception to the Centre’s failure to respond to the PIL which also sought strict age verification at liquor shops

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:56 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The PIL has sought directions to establish a mandatory age-verification system at liquor shops, bars, pubs and restaurants to prevent underage drinking and curb incidents of drunk driving. Reuters file
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and states to respond in four weeks to a PIL seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol in “inconspicuous packaging” such as tetra packs and sachets.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath asked petitioner ‘Community Against Drunken Driving’ to file its rejoinder in two weeks thereafter and posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

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On behalf of the petitioner NGO, senior advocate Vipin Nair told the Bench that alcoholic beverages were being sold in tetra packs in 10 states and Union Territories with deceptive imagery with names like ‘Chili Mango Vodka’.

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The Bench took strong exception to the Centre’s failure to respond to the PIL which also sought strict age verification at the first point of liquor sale

“Respondent no. 1 (Union of India) notice is served. No one is appearing for the Union... It’s an important issue. They don’t take you seriously...” Justice Nath said.

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“They are not taking the matter seriously,” Nair responded.

While giving four weeks to the Centre to file its response, the Bench said it would like Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the matter.

On behalf of Tetra Pack Manufacturers Association, senior advocate Arvind Datar submitted that alcohol was being sold in tetra packs across 10 States and union territories. The Bench allowed his request to add the Association as a party to the case.

The PIL has sought directions to establish a mandatory age-verification system at liquor shops, bars, pubs and restaurants to prevent underage drinking and curb incidents of drunk driving.

Highlighting the absence of a uniform mechanism to verify the age of people purchasing alcohol, it submitted that inadequate checks allowed minors to access alcohol, contributing to accidents involving underage drivers.

The petitioner contended that a uniform protocol was necessary because the minimum legal age for purchasing alcohol varied across States. “There should be a protocol mandate for age verification at the first point of sale all over India,” the petitioner demanded.

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