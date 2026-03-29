SC asks Centre, states to spell out procedure for handling human trafficking cases

Maintaining that it was interested in a practical approach and not any hypothetical or academic formula, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre and all the states to spell out the standard procedure to be followed in dealing with human trafficking cases.

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A Bench led by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed the Union home secretary, the home secretaries and the directors general of police of the states and the Union territories, to hold a discussion with all the stakeholders.

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In matters of human trafficking, including child trafficking, time is of the greatest importance, said the Bench – which also included Justice R Mahadevan.

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“The Union of India, the States and the Union Territories are directed to file a detailed affidavit (each) with regard to what standard procedure, according to them, should be adopted in such matters,” the Bench said while hearing a petition filed by senior advocate HS Phoolka highlighting the problem of human trafficking.

“We indicate that the Court is not interested in any hypothetical or academic formula, but rather a practical strategy/approach which can be implemented/put into place right away, at the local Police Station level under whose jurisdiction the incident occurs,” it noted.

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Whatever guidelines were required/suggestions made, should be after factoring the time frame of the action which the police is required to take immediately upon receipt of a complaint relating to the disappearance of a person, it said, adding "The Delhi Government instructions may also be looked into by the Union, rest of the States and the Union Territories."

Taking exception to some of the states not appearing despite issuance of notice, it sought explanation from all the directors general of police.

“Accordingly, personally affirmed affidavit be filed, latest by April 16, 2026, by all the Directors General of Police of the aforesaid States who have not entered appearance to explain the circumstances under which they have chosen not to appear despite notice being issued and duly served to them, failing which they shall be personally present before this court, it said.

“We make it clear that if no such affidavit is filed by them till April 16, 2026, no excuse for their non-appearance shall be acceptable,” it added.