Home / India / SC asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol in AI crash

SC asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol in AI crash

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:07 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) investigation into the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad was at its fag end.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on behalf of the Centre and the DGCA that the AAIB probe was in final stages and some parts of the probe needed to be carried out in foreign countries.

The Bench asked the Centre to file a brief report on the procedural protocol followed so far in the probe.

The June 12, 2025 crash of the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft had claimed the lives of 260 people, including those of both pilots and crew members. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also among those killed.

