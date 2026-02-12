SC asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol in AI crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) investigation into the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad was at its fag end.

Advertisement

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on behalf of the Centre and the DGCA that the AAIB probe was in final stages and some parts of the probe needed to be carried out in foreign countries.

Advertisement

The Bench asked the Centre to file a brief report on the procedural protocol followed so far in the probe.

Advertisement

The June 12, 2025 crash of the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft had claimed the lives of 260 people, including those of both pilots and crew members. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also among those killed.