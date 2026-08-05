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Home / India / SC asks Centre to frame welfare scheme for cadets medically discharged during training

SC asks Centre to frame welfare scheme for cadets medically discharged during training

Top court also urges states, UTs to consider reservation benefits for out-boarded cadets under ex-servicemen quota

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:45 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to formulate a comprehensive welfare scheme for cadets medically discharged from military training institutes after suffering disabilities during training.

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Observing that the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, may not apply to such cadets—particularly those with less than 40 per cent benchmark disability—a Bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Manmohan asked Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman to obtain necessary instructions from the Government.

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The Bench also suggested that states and Union Territories consider extending reservation benefits to out-boarded cadets under the quota meant for ex-servicemen, saying such a measure would significantly improve their employment prospects.

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On Tuesday, the top court directed the respondent departments to reconsider the recommendations made in 2015 by a committee headed by Lt Gen (Retd) Mukesh Sabharwal in light of the ongoing proceedings on improving the welfare of medically discharged cadets. The committee had recommended treating such cadets as ex-servicemen and granting them disability pension.

“We expect that certain favorable recommendations would be emanating from the respondent-departments in this regard,” the Bench said.

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The court is examining what benefits can be extended to cadets medically discharged from military institutes due to disabilities suffered during training, even if they are not granted ex-servicemen status.

“Without using the word ex-servicemen, what benefits you can get… we will see,” the Bench observed.

The court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on August 12, 2025, highlighting the plight of cadets medically discharged from military training institutes due to disabilities suffered during training. It later appointed senior advocate Rekha Palli as amicus curiae to assist the court.

On September 4, 2025, the Centre informed the Bench that it had decided to extend medical facilities under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to cadets medically discharged due to training-related disabilities.

The Centre had submitted that, with effect from August 29, 2025, all such cadets had been brought under the ECHS, with the one-time subscription fee of Rs 1.20 lakh also being waived.

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