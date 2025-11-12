SC asks Centre to give statutory status to Delhi Ridge Management Board

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to give statutory status to the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB), saying without legal protection and effective governance; the Ridge’s ecological integrity would be severely compromised.

Advertisement

“We are of the view that without proper statutory protection, it would not be possible to properly preserve the integrity of the Ridge,” a Bench led by CJI BR Gavai said, ordering removal of encroachments from the area. The non-notification of Ridge as a reserve forest deprives the said area of any protection, it added.

Advertisement

Aimed at protecting the “green lungs” of the national capital, the verdict also asked the Centre to make it the single-window authority for all matters related to the Ridge and Morphological Ridge.

Advertisement

Writing the judgment for the Bench, CJI Gavai said, “We are, however, of the view that without proper identification or preservation of the Ridge, the integrity of the entire ecology would be compromised. The Ridge acts as the green lungs of the city, especially in the present conditions of increased pollution. We, therefore, find that the DRMB needs to actively work towards protecting and preserving the Delhi Ridge after its due identification.”

The Bench pulled up the Delhi Government for its “lack of swiftness” in protecting the Ridge despite repeated judicial directions over the last three decades.

Advertisement

“Though this court observed as early as in May 1996, that the Government has not taken proper steps for conservation of the Ridge, not much has been done even after a lapse of almost three decades therefrom,” it said.

“The entire purpose of the ecological conservation of the Ridge is futile if illegal constructions are coming up throughout the area and the very purpose of the order passed by this court in MC Mehta case regarding creation of the DRMB would be frustrated if no steps are taken to contain such rampant encroachments. However, there does not appear to be any active steps taken by GNCTD towards securing the Ridge to preserve its sanctity,” it said.

The core functions of the DRMB must be directed towards conservation of the existing Ridge Forests and removal of existing encroachments from the Ridge.

The Bench also ordered the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to formally constitute the Delhi Ridge Management Board under Section 3(3) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The reconstituted DRMB will include top officials from both the Centre and Delhi government, senior representatives from urban and forest departments, and members from two NGOs. A representative of the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) will also be a member, ensuring coordination and accountability, it added.

The DRMB will act as a single-window authority for all matters concerning the Ridge and Morphological Ridge, remove encroachments and prevent further fragmentation. Besides, it has been tasked with restoration and conservation of the Ridge through scientific and ecological measures.

Rejecting DDA's contention that the Morphological Ridge “has no legal backing”, the Bench held that this area “is an equally important portion which requires preservation”.

It directed that the ongoing process to identify and demarcate the Morphological Ridge, initiated under its February 2023 order, must be completed and reported to the court.

It will have to complete the identification of the Morphological Ridge and submit compliance reports to the court besides ensuring transparency and public consultation, including maintaining a website and publishing reports online.

It directed that a Standing Committee be formed under the DRMB to oversee its day-to-day operations, with a CEC member as chairperson.

The bench ordered that the CEC representative in the DRMB must file reports every three months on the board’s functioning, while the DRMB itself will submit compliance reports every six months on the status of the Ridge and Morphological Ridge.