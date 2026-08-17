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Home / India / SC asks Centre to spell out if courts precluded from granting fair, just compensation in nuclear accident cases

SC asks Centre to spell out if courts precluded from granting fair, just compensation in nuclear accident cases

A CJI-led Bench also wanted Centre to spell out if there was any conflict of interest in appointing members to the regulatory body under the SHANTI Act

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:30 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to clarify if courts were precluded from granting fair and just compensation under the SHANTI Act in case of a nuclear accident.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant also wanted the Centre to spell out if there was any conflict of interest in appointing members to the regulatory body under the SHANTI Act.

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“Irrespective of provisions of the Act, nothing shall preclude a constitutional court to determine the amount of fair and just compensation.... Central government owes certain liability under the Act,” the CJI said.

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The Bench was hearing a plea filed by a group of petitioners, including professors and scientists, led by former bureaucrat EAS Sarma who contended that the 2025 Act violated fundamental rights under Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

On behalf of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan told the Bench that a regulatory body itself cannot operate an institution that is sought to be monitored by it.

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Bhushan told the Bench that he would file a petition challenging the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) running of a law college, despite it being a regulatory body for law colleges.

”Today the Bar Council is running a law college. In fact, we are filing a petition regarding that -- that the Bar Council cannot run a law college. That they are regulating these law colleges… and they are running a bar college... Same thing here (conflict of interest)”, Bhushan Bhushan told the Bench that also included Justice Joymalya bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

Bhushan was referring to the BCI Trust-run ‘India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa’.

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