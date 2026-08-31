SC asks Centre to spell out stand on banning retail sale of acid; flags failure to enforce 2013 norms

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to spell out if retail sale of acid should be completely banned or subjected to stringent regulation after concerns were raised over its continuing easy availability despite 2013 directions regulating its retail sale.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the Centre, all the states and union territories to formulate “appropriate rehabilitation measures for victims of acid attacks” within six weeks.

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While dealing with an intervener’s application in the PIL filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik, it also asked the Centre to consider framing a model scheme and providing necessary assistance to states for its effective implementation.

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Goa nightclub fire case: SC upholds HC order cancelling bail of club owners

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order cancelling bail granted to the owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire claimed 25 lives in 2025.

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A Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta upheld the August 18 order of the high court and dismissed multiple petitions filed by Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta, the co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora area, where a massive fire on December 6 last year left 25 people dead and over 50 injured. The top court directed the trio to surrender within two weeks and asked the lower court to expedite the trial in the case by speeding up the process for framing of charges.

SC refuses to entertain plea of Family Court judges seeking elevation to high court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed by seven Family Court judges from Maharashtra seeking directions that they be considered for elevation to the high court under Article 217 of the Constitution.

The petitioners contended that being the judges of the Family Court, they hold a ‘judicial office’ in the territory of India, discharge judicial functions and, as such, are entitled to be considered for elevation to the high court.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant said the “problem lies in the creation of a separate cadre for Family Courts” and questioned how the earlier judgements can be revisited without any factual or legal change.

SC asks WB to provide details of quizzing of Abhishek Banerjee’s PA in land grabbing probe

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to produce records pertaining to the interrogation of Sumit Roy, the personal assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, after he alleged that the investigators barely questioned him about the alleged land-grabbing offence.

Additionally, the top court extended Roy’s protection from arrest until the next hearing, scheduled for September 7.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant was hearing Roy’s appeal, challenging the August 6 order of the Calcutta High Court denying him pre-arrest bail in the Salboni land-grabbing case. On August 6, it stayed Roy’s arrest in connection with this matter.

Remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi: Sanction awaited to prosecute MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday told the Supreme Court that sanction was awaited to prosecute Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks targeting Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi after Operation Sindoor.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj told a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant that the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) was complete and a chargesheet will be filed after sanction was obtained from the competent authority.