SC asks Centre to trace minor, connect Indian father with child taken to Russia by mother

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make efforts to trace and connect a minor child, who was taken to Russia by her mother, to the Indian father virtually.

Untraced since July 7, 2025, the Russian woman fled to Moscow with her child amid a bitter custody battle with her estranged Indian husband.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the anonymity of the whereabouts of the woman and the child may be maintained, and no efforts be taken to deport them back to India for now.

Earlier, the top court had on May 22, 2025, directed that the exclusive custody of the child be given to the mother for three days in a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and for the remaining days, the child was directed to remain in the exclusive custody of his father.

It had directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police (South East and South) and the station house officers of Lajpat Nagar and Defence Colony Police stations to maintain a discreet but effective vigil over the residential premises of both parties.

A Russian citizen residing in India since 2019, the woman initially came to India on an X-1 Visa, which expired subsequently. However, during the pendency of the proceedings, the court had directed the extension of the visa from time to time.

Engaged in a fierce custody battle for the child with his estranged Russian wife, the man accused her of not complying with the court's order with regard to custody of the minor.

The Supreme Court on July 17, 2025, directed the Delhi Police to forthwith trace the child and issue a look out notice for her after the man alleged that he was unaware of the whereabouts of his estranged wife and the child since July 7, 2025.