SC asks Delhi Govt to respond to plea for EWS patients’ free treatment at ILBS

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Government to respond to a petition seeking directions to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to comply with its mandate on free treatment for economically weaker sections (EWS).

A Bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Shree Chandrashekhar agreed to examine the plea filed by Rahul Raj who also sought an independent inquiry into alleged violations of patient-rights and financial irregularities at the ILBS here.

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The Bench took note of Raj’s claim that he lost his ailing mother due to “systematic malpractices prevailing at the ILBS, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi”. His plea was likely to come up for hearing next week.

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The applicant raised allegations arising from the treatment of his mother, Chunchun Devi, who died at ILBS. He alleged that his family was denied CGHS cashless treatment despite the applicant’s father being a Central Government employee with a valid CGHS card.

Biological samples were sent to a private entity without informed consent and questioned the escalation of the patient’s treatment from the ward to HDU and ICU, he alleged.

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Raj wanted the top court to issue directions “against ILBS to comply with the binding judgment of this Hon’ble Court dated July 09, 2018 …, which mandates all hospitals allotted government land at concessional rates to provide a minimum of 10 percent IPD (Inpatient Department) and 25 percent OPD (Outpatient Department) free medical treatment to economically weaker sections of society.”

In his application moved in the pending proceedings arising out of the Supreme Court’s July 9, 2018 judgment, he has sought ILBS to be brought within the compliance-monitoring framework being undertaken in the matter.

In that verdict, the top court had upheld the requirement that hospitals allotted government land at concessional rates provide free treatment to at least 25% of OPD patients and 10% of IPD patients belonging to economically weaker sections.

Raj contended that ILBS fell within the scope of the judgment as it was established by the Delhi government, which allotted land and provided substantial financial support from the public exchequer.

The ILBS institute received approximately Rs 800 crore in government funding over the years and yet it was not fulfilling its obligations, he said, adding that poor patients were being denied free treatment mandated by this court’s judgment, it said.

His application relied on findings attributed to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and said that the CAG’s 2018 report found that ILBS received Rs 302.49 crore as grant-in-aid during 2012-16 and that Rs 60 crore was transferred to a corpus fund. The corpus had grown to Rs 67.97 crore, including interest, by February 2017 and that the CAG had recommended its refund with interest, he submitted.

The plea also cited the CAG’s 2023 compliance audit, alleging that the audit identified more than Rs 36 crore in unsettled contingency advances, non-serviceable equipment worth about Rs 9.68 crore, and Rs 29.43 crore in pending recoveries.

It further cited the audit as recording that the Finance Committee did not meet during three consecutive years, while 57 old audit paragraphs remained pending, some for more than a decade.

“The CAG recommended refund of the entire Corpus Fund with interest. The said refund has not been made to this date. On the one hand, Rs. 68 crore of public money lay idling in fixed deposits at ILBS,” it said.