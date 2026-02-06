SC asks Delhi police commissioner to ensure presence of lawyer for making 'scandalous' remark

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure the appearance of lawyer Mukut Nath Verma, who has allegedly made “scandalous and frivolous” allegations against judges of the apex court and members of the election committee constituted to conduct Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was informed by SCBA President and senior advocate Vikas Singh, along with senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria, who heads the SCBA election panel, that the Delhi Police had been unable to trace and execute the bailable warrants earlier issued against Verma.

The court was hearing a 2023 petition filed by the SCBA seeking reforms in the association. It had earlier taken strong exception to what it described as a “scandalous and frivolous complaint” made by Verma at the Tilak Marg police station against members of the election committee appointed by the court for conducting SCBA elections.

The bench had directed Verma to remain present in court on May 29, 2025, warning that coercive steps would be taken if he failed to appear. On May 29 last year, Verma appeared before the court through video conferencing, but the bench insisted on his physical presence.

Subsequently, bailable warrants were issued against him, but the police returned them, stating that he could not be traced. Taking note of this, the court has now directed the police commissioner to ensure Verma’s presence before it on February 23 by adopting “lawful coercive measures”.

Meanwhile, the bench asked SCBA Secretary Pragya Baghel to collate suggestions received from the bar body, retired Supreme Court judge Justice L N Rao and Hansaria in a tabular form to enable the court to pass appropriate directions.

Hansaria suggested extending the tenure of elected SCBA representatives to two years from the current one year, on the lines of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAoRA).

SCBA President Vikas Singh proposed that physical appearances of lawyers before Supreme Court benches be given primacy in determining their eligibility as voters, to weed out non-genuine members. He cited an instance where a person allegedly running a marriage bureau was registered as an SCBA member and eligible to vote.

The bench said it would consider the collated suggestions and pass directions on the next date of hearing.