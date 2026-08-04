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Home / India / SC asks ED if amount can be released from TMC's frozen accounts for daily expenses

SC asks ED if amount can be released from TMC's frozen accounts for daily expenses

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday sought to know from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) if some amount can be released from the frozen bank accounts of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC in favour of a court-appointed special officer to meet the day-to-day expenses of the party.On behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale that he would seek instructions and revert to the Bench.
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The ED has frozen the three bank accounts, with balances totalling Rs 440.42 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe arising out of an FIR lodged by the West Bengal Police over alleged dishonest financial transactions, unlawful collection of money and routing of suspected funds through certain party accounts.

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The Supreme Court also asked the Calcutta High Court to take up within a week TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad for eye treatment.

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Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant on behalf of Banerjee that the plea seeks modification of the high court's order to allow the TMC MP to travel for medical purposes.

"Application for allowing the petitioner to travel abroad for medical treatment is pending before the high court. It appears that no date has been fixed so far. We, therefore, request the high court to look into that application," the Bench said.

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