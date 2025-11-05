DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SC asks ED to trace and secure absconding Mahadev betting app accused

SC asks ED to trace and secure absconding Mahadev betting app accused

Ravi Uppal has reportedly fled Dubai, where he was under surveillance, to an undisclosed location forcing the UAE authorities to initiate steps for closure of his extradition proceedings

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:19 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trace and secure the absconding Mahadev betting app co-founder, who has fled from Dubai to an undisclosed location, saying the white-collar crime accused cannot be allowed to treat courts and probe agencies as "instruments to play around with".

Advertisement

Taking a serious note of accused Ravi Uppal evading the law enforcement agencies, a Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh said, "This shocks our conscience and the court has to do something about it."

Advertisement

Uppal has reportedly fled Dubai, where he was under surveillance, to an undisclosed location forcing the UAE authorities to initiate steps for closure of his extradition proceedings.

Advertisement

"For kingpins like him, the courts and investigating agencies are mere instruments to play around with. We have to do something about it," the Bench said, asking the ED to trace him.

"We will dismiss his petition. Find out how to secure him. He seems to be quite resourceful flying from one place to the other," the Bench said on Tuesday while hearing a plea of Uppal challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court order of March 22 directing him to join the trial in the money laundering case pending before a Raipur trial court.

Advertisement

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said that Uppal appeared to have escaped from Dubai, where he was detained in 2023.

Raju said the accused involved in financial crimes often try to flee to locations where there were no extradition treaties with India like the country has with the United Arab Emirates.

"You can be extradited from the UAE as India has an extradition treaty with them. So, he may have gone to locations like the British Virgin Islands as India does not have an extradition treaty with that country," he submitted.

The Bench, which posted the matter for further hearing on November 14, asked Uppal’s advocate to convince him to return to India and face the proceedings.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts