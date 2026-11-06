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Home / India / SC asks NewsClick, journalist Prabir Purkayastha to respond to ED's plea against HC order quashing PMLA case

SC asks NewsClick, journalist Prabir Purkayastha to respond to ED's plea against HC order quashing PMLA case

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issues notice to NewsClick and Purkayastha, asking them to respond to the ED’s petition in 4 weeks

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:01 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Prabir Purkayastha. File
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The Supreme Court on Friday asked news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha to respond to the Enforcement Directorate’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court order quashing a money-laundering case against them for alleged violation of FDI rules.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notice to NewsClick and Purkayastha, asking them to respond to the ED’s petition in four weeks.

The ED contended that the high court quashed its enforcement case information report (ECIR) without examining the money-laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency also flagged an inordinate delay of five months in the pronouncement of the judgment.

The Delhi High Court had on May 29 held that the continuation of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was "nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law". It had further ruled that once the FIR related to the predicate offence was quashed, the ED's ECIR in the matter was also liable to be closed.

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The EOW's 2020 FIR alleged that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd, the parent company of NewsClick, received foreign direct investment of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19, in violation of foreign investment laws, causing a loss to the government exchequer.

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